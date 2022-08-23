Police: 4 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say four people were hurt when a gunman opened fire on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner Tuesday evening.
Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a victim who was shot in the face and torso.
Officers drove the man and two others who suffered gunshot wounds to the legs to Lankenau Hospital.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
- Parents, educators concerned for safety of Philadelphia students amid rising gun violence
- Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
A fourth shooting victim walked to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.
Police Captain John Walker told reporters that the shooting happened when an unknown gunman opened fire on a group sitting in chairs on the street corner.
No arrests were reported immediately following the quadruple shooting. Police are still investigating a possible motive for the gunfire.