Police: 4 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner

Authorities say four people were hurt when a gunman opened fire on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner Tuesday evening.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a victim who was shot in the face and torso.

Officers drove the man and two others who suffered gunshot wounds to the legs to Lankenau Hospital.

A fourth shooting victim walked to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

Police Captain John Walker told reporters that the shooting happened when an unknown gunman opened fire on a group sitting in chairs on the street corner.

No arrests were reported immediately following the quadruple shooting. Police are still investigating a possible motive for the gunfire.