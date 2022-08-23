Expand / Collapse search

Police: 4 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner

Published 
Updated 6:38PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say four people were hurt when a gunman opened fire on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner Tuesday evening. 

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a victim who was shot in the face and torso. 

Officers drove the man and two others who suffered gunshot wounds to the legs to Lankenau Hospital. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A fourth shooting victim walked to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. 

Police Captain John Walker told reporters that the shooting happened when an unknown gunman opened fire on a group sitting in chairs on the street corner. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the quadruple shooting. Police are still investigating a possible motive for the gunfire.