1 dead after double shooting in Ogontz Monday afternoon

One man has died and another is in the hospital after police say they were shot in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 1600 block of 1600 West Nedro Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was rushed to Einstein Medical Center by responding officers after he was shot once in the head and once in the chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the left arm and taken to the hospital kin a private vehicle. He has been listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

