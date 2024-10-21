1 dead after driver loses control of car, flips into oncoming traffic on Platt Memorial Bridge

article

A man was killed when a driver lost control of his vehicle and flipped into oncoming traffic and struck two cars Monday morning in Philadelphia.

Investigators say the deadly crash happened just after 2 a.m. on the Platt Memorial Bridge that spans part of the Schuylkill River.

The 49-year-old driver of a BMW was driving east when police say he lost control of his car and flipped over onto the westbound side, striking a Toyota and a Nissan.

The driver of the Toyota, a man estimated to be between 40-50-years-old, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The BMW driver was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan, a 31-year-old, is in stable condition.

No charges have been reported at this time.