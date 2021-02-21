1 dead after driver loses control of vehicle, slams into tree in Kent County

article

Police in Delaware say a front seat passenger was killed when the car she was riding in failed to negotiate a sharp turn and ran off the road before slamming into a tree and catching fire.

The deadly crash reportedly happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Mill Pond Road in Magnolia, according to police. After losing control of the vehicle, police say it crashed into a tree on a private lawn and spun clockwise which caused it to ignite.

The driver, a 37-year-old, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 39-year-old woman, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A stretch of Mill Pond Road was closed for over 3 hours as authorities investigated the crash.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter