1 dead following shooting at shopping center in Gloucester Township

Authorities say one person has died following a shooting at a shopping center in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

It happened on Black Horse Pike Thursday around 6 p.m.

According to police, the shooting does not appear to be a random act and they believe there is no danger to the public.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, please contact CCPO Det. Brad Redrow at 609-954-3511 or Gloucester Township PD Det. Michael Leach at 856-228-4500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

