1 GOP, 1 Dem judge hold leads in 2 open Pa. Superior Court seats

Candidates from each party are holding onto leads for the pair of open Pennsylvania Superior Court seats while officials are finishing up the vote count from Tuesday's election.

Philadelphia Judge Dan McCaffery, a Democrat, was leading the four-candidate field early Wednesday, and Republican prosecutor Megan King from Chester County was running about 30,000 votes ahead of the third-place candidate.

Their respective parties are claiming wins for McCaffery and King, although The Associated Press has not called the race.

Trailing are Democrat Amanda Green-Hawkins, a longtime steelworkers' union lawyer from Pittsburgh, and Republican Christylee Peck, a Cumberland County judge.

The 15-seat court handles civil and criminal appeals from Pennsylvania's county courts.

The court currently has eight Republicans and six Democrats, with one vacancy and one Republican retiring.