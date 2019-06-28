1 killed, 1 hospitalized in West Philadelphia double shooting

A man has died and a teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in West Philadelphia Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 56th and Market Streets.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and back and a 19-year-old was shot in both feet. Both men were taken to Presbyterian Hospital where the 27-year-old victim was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they found a total of 16 spent shell casings from two different caliber weapons at the scene.

Police are hoping nearby surveillance cameras will provide them with a description of the suspects.