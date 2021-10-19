Teen killed, another teen hurt in double shooting in Brown Mills, NJ

A teenager has died and another is injured and hospitalized after a double shooting in Brown Mills.

The shooting happened around 11:35 pm. on Monday on the 100 block of Snow Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, they found 17-year-old Malachi Treherne lying in the doorway of the home at which he was staying. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving victim, a 17-year-old girl, was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where she was last listed in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates that this incident was not a random shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigations at the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

