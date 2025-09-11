1 killed after rowhome fire in Port Richmond: officials

The Brief Two people were rescued from a rowhome fire in Port Richmond Thursday evening. Unfortunately, one of the two victims did not survive the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



An investigation is underway in Port Richmond after a deadly fire occurred at a rowhome Thursday evening.

What we know:

At around 6:22 p.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) responded to a report of a fire on the 3200 block of Almond Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the first floor of the 2-story rowhome.

Crews searched the house and say they found a fire in the basement.

Firefighters rescued two people from the house. They were treated and transported them to the hospital by medics.

Unfortunately, PFD officials say one person did not survive.

The fire was placed under control at 6:53 p.m.

The Fire Marshal's Office will determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.