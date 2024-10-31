1 killed after triple shooting in Frankford: police sources

One man is dead after police sources say a triple shooting broke out in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Thursday night.

The incident occurred near Arrott and Leiper Streets around 10 p.m.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that one man succumbed to his gunshot wound injuries at 10:09 p.m.

They say one man was shot in his abdominal area. he is said to be in critical condition.

A woman was also injured in the shooting, sources say.

This is an ongoing investigation.



