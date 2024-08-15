1 killed in car accident in Fairmount Park

article

Tragedy on Kelly Drive as one person was killed in a vehicle accident in Fairmount Park.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon, shortly before 3:30, at Kelly and Reservoir drives, officials said.

A Nissan Rogue, a Nissan Altima and a BMW all collided at the Reservoir Drive entrance, according to authorities.

Police sources told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley five people were in one of the Nissan vehicles. The driver of that vehicle was attempting to make an illegal left-hand turn from Kelly Drive onto Reservoir Drive, when that vehicle was rear-ended, sending it into a BMW that was driving down the hill and about to enter Kelly Drive.

One of the five people in the first Nissan was killed, sources told Keeley. Officials said a 41-year-old man inside one of the vehicles was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Additionally, a 44-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition. There were no details about what vehicle that man was in.

A full investigation into the crash is underway. No other details regarding any other people were released.