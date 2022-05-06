1 killed, infant among 2 injured in crash near Commodore Barry Bridge

article

One person has died and an infant was among two others who were injured after a sedan collided with a tractor trailer near the Commodore Barry Bridge Friday morning.

The crash happened on the Chester side of the bridge around 7:15 a.m. at Route 291 and West Jeffrey Street.

Police say the adult driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and two passengers, an adult and an infant, were pulled from the wreckage with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

According to investigators, the tractor-trailer had pulled onto Route 322 from the off ramp and the sedan struck the side of the trailer, causing it to become wedged underneath.

The investigation is ongoing.