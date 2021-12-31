1 killed in shooting outside Wawa in Linwood, Delaware County, police say

One person has died in a shooting outside a Wawa in Linwood, Delaware County.

It happened on the 1400 block of Market Street around 2:30 p.m.

No word on how the shooting unfolded or the person's identity. The investigation is going.

Wawa released the following statement: "An incident occurred outside of the Linwood store. No store associates were involved or injured. The police responded immediately and we are cooperating with them to provide any information we can to help with the investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

