1 killed in shooting at playground in Southwest Philly: police

The Brief A person was fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia's Deritis Playground Monday night. Philadelphia police are investigating the incident.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting they say occurred in Southwest Philly Monday night.

This is a developing story.

What we know:

Before 9:00 p.m., Monday night, reports came in of a shooting near 57th and Grays Avenue.

Police say they found a young male suffering multiple gunshot wounds at Deritis Playground.

He was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting was caught on police real-time crime cameras.

Police say the shooter snuck up very closely behind the victim and fired multiple gunshots from point-blank range.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that according to footage of the crime, there were no other children or witnesses at the playground during the time of the shooting.

Because the victim did not have any form of identification on his person, officers will use a fingerprint scanner to try to identify him.

Police say the victim appears to be in his mid to late teens.

What they're saying:

"This is a very well-kept playground," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Not a place for guns and definitely not a place for a homicide."