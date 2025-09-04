$1 million lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania, Powerball jackpot rises to $1.7 billion

article

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.70 billion, the third-largest in U.S. history. No one won the grand prize in the latest drawing, but a ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers for a $1 million prize. Additional $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, and Ohio.



The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.70 billion, but while no one hit the grand prize, the excitement is still high for a lucky winner in Pennsylvania. A ticket sold in the state matched five of the winning numbers, securing a $1 million prize in the latest drawing.

What we know:

Following the latest drawing, the Powerball jackpot has risen to $1.7 billion with an estimated cash value of $770.3 million. This jackpot is now the third-largest in the game's history. While no one won the top prize, there were several major winners across the country. A ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022, and the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won on Oct. 11, 2023, are the only jackpots higher than Saturday's drawing.

In addition to Pennsylvania, tickets also won $1 million in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Georgia (2), Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota and Ohio. Two tickets, sold in Michigan, Oregon, and Wyoming, also won $2 million by matching five numbers and including the Power Play option. The next drawing will be on Saturday, with the jackpot expected to climb even higher.

More than 6.3 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.