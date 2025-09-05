How much does a Powerball lottery ticket cost?

article

The Brief One Powerball ticket costs $2 per play, with an additional $1 option for the Power Play. The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.70 billion, the third-largest in U.S. history. There are nine ways to win a prize, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball.



The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.70 billion, giving players a chance at one of the largest prizes in U.S. lottery history. With the jackpot now the third-largest in the game's history, many new lottery players may be looking to buy a ticket for Saturday's drawing. A single ticket for a chance to win the massive prize will cost just a few dollars.

How much does it cost to play Powerball, and how do you play?

What we know:

A Powerball ticket costs $2 per play. To win the jackpot, players must match five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can choose their own numbers or let the lottery terminal pick them randomly.

For an additional $1 per play, players can add the Power Play feature, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or even 10 times. It is important to note that the Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million. The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less. In Idaho and Montana, the Power Play option is bundled with the ticket for a minimum purchase price of $3 per play.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a one-time lump-sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.