$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Philadelphia deli
PHILADELPHIA - One lucky customer can now buy all the hoagies they want after winning in the latest Mega Millions drawing!
The winning ticket was sold at the Quick Stop Deli on Spruce Street in Philadelphia for Tuesday's drawing.
It's worth $1 million and matched all five white balls: 3-5-16-58-59.
The deli will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket.