1 person hospitalized after shooting in Norristown, police say

Norristown Police are investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight Saturday morning.

Officials say the shooting took place at the corner of Thomas and East Oak Streets, in Montgomery County's county seat, around 10 Saturday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital. Officials did not release any further details regarding their condition or if any arrests have been made. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

