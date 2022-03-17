Man, 62, charged after shooting at officers in Upper Providence Township, officials say

A Montgomery County man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he shot at police officers during an incident early Wednesday morning.

David Naumenko, 62, is facing charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and related charges in the March 16 incident.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the Meadows Apartments in Upper Providence Township around 3 a.m. after receiving a call from a family member that Naumenko was having a mental breakdown.

The caller reported that Naumenko was armed and leaving their home, claiming that he was ‘harmless.’

The first Upper Providence officer that arrived on the scene located a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Naumenko and a woman inside. The officer got out of his marked patrol car, which had its emergency lights activated, and called out to Naumenko.

Authorities say the officer witnessed Naumenko leaning into the vehicle before standing up and opening fire at the officer from just a few feet away. One of the rounds grazed the back of the officer’s uniform, clipping his radio cord and disabling his radio.

Naumenko then drove down Meadowview Lane where he encountered a second officer. Police say he fired multiple shots at that officer’s vehicle striking it several times. The officer was able to get out of the car and safely move to cover where he called for backup. He also called for the passenger inside Naumenko’s truck to come to him, and got her to safety

.MORE HEADLINES:

Police say Naumenko continued shooting at the offices, but the officers maintained cover and did not return fire.

A Limerick Township Police Corporal arrived as the gunfire continued. Once on scene, he was able to get into a second-story apartment and opened a window to locate Naumenko. The corporal also came under fire.

Naumenko then reloaded his firearm, giving the corporal time to take a single shot, hitting Naumenko in the upper right arm and knocking him to the ground.

David Naumenko, 62 (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

A SWAT teamed moved in on Naumenko as he laid in a grassy area and issued verbal commands. When Naumenko did not respond, the SWAT officers moved in and took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say multiple firearms and boxes of ammunition were found by detectives in the interior and bed of the truck, as well as Naumenko’s home. Some of the firearms were legally registered to Naumenko, but police say others came back with no record.

Naumenko does not have a permit to carry firearms, authorities say.

He was arraigned and remanded to Montgomery County Correction Facility on $2 million bail.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter