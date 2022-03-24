Lansdale man sentenced to 25 years for robbing bank, attempting to shoot Pa. trooper

article

A Lansdale, Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to prison after police say he robbed a bank in Bucks County and later attempted to shoot a Pennsylvania state trooper.

Christopher Larue, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of armed bank robbery in the Oct. 2020 incident.

According to court documents, Larue brandished a firearm and robbed a bank in Perkasie of $11,000 cash. He fled the bank in his vehicle, but a GPS tracking device hidden with the stolen money led Pennsylvania state police to his job site in Conshohocken.

When state troopers arrived at the site and attempted to arrest him, authorities say Larue pointed a gun at the head of a trooper.

Investigators say Larue asked the trooper if he wanted to die that day and repeatedly pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired.

Troopers were able to handcuff him and take him into custody. Stolen money, additional ammunition, and the clothing and mask work during the robbery were also found at the site, according to court documents.

Larue was sentenced to one day over 25 years in prison with five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

