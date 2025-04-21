1 teen killed, another critical after rollover crash in Delaware County

The Brief Two teens were involved in a deadly crash in Delaware County this weekend. A 17-year-old was killed, and a 19-year-old was critically injured. The cause of the crash is still unknown.



A one-vehicle crash in Delaware County this weekend claimed the life of one teen, while leaving another critically injured.

What we know:

A vehicle crashed into a telephone at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Wilmington Chester Pike in Chadds Ford Township around 3:37 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers arrived to find the vehicle on its roof with two people inside.

The passenger, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene; and the driver, a 19-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still unknown, and the identity of the deceased passenger has yet to be released.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.