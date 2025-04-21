1 teen killed, another critical after rollover crash in Delaware County
CHADDS FORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A one-vehicle crash in Delaware County this weekend claimed the life of one teen, while leaving another critically injured.
What we know:
A vehicle crashed into a telephone at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Wilmington Chester Pike in Chadds Ford Township around 3:37 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers arrived to find the vehicle on its roof with two people inside.
The passenger, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene; and the driver, a 19-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still unknown, and the identity of the deceased passenger has yet to be released.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.