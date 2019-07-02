10-foot great white shark 'Miss May' spotted off Cape May Coast

article

A great white shark named “Miss May” was spotted off the coast of Cape May Tuesday morning.

Researchers with OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that collects data on sea animals, detected the 10-foot-2 shark off the coast just before 11:15 a.m.

The shark was named after Mayport, Fla., the site of OCEARCH's future research home.

Data collected on Miss May’s movements indicate that the shark traveled more than 2,700 miles in 103 days.

The shark-tracking venture even has its own Twitter account at @MIssMay_Shark.

The Ocearch Global Shark Tracker shares real-time data as sharks ping locations around the world. The sharks can be tracked online or on the Global Shark Tracker Apps.