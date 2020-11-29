4 more injured, including 2 teens, in overnight gun violence across Philadelphia

article

More gun violence in Philadelphia late Saturday and early Sunday injures four more people.

Officials say two men and two teens were injured in shootings across Philadelphia's neighborhoods, bringing the weekend total of gunfire victims to 14, the number of juveniles involved to seven, the number of shooting incidents to nine, with three in critical condition and the others listed as stable.

Authorities say police responded to the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue Saturday night a little after 11 on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male shot multiple times. The 18-year-old was taken by private vehicle while the 16-year-old was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

At about 1:10 Sunday morning, according to officials, police were called to 2500 North 27th Street for a shooting. A 47-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and he was rushed to Temple and listed in stable condition.

About an hour later, police responded to 2300 Orthodox Street, authorities said. A 29-year-old man was shot once in the back. He was taken by medics to Temple and listed in stable condition.

29-year-old man shot and injured on Orthodox Street early Sunday morning.

Police say all investigations are active, while there are no arrests. Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

