10-year-old girl dies in apparent accidental shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 10-year-old girl has died in an apparent accidental shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the girl was shot in the head. She was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
