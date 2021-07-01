10-year-old girl dies in apparent accidental shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Police say a 10-year-old girl has died in an apparent accidental shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the girl was shot in the head. She was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

