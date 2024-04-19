100 cases of snow crab stolen in Philadelphia truck theft that left driver beaten: police

Authorities in Philadelphia say a truck driver was assaulted by a group of a dozen men stealing boxes of crabs from his trailer early Friday morning.

Investigators say the theft happened on the 4300 block of Byberry Road around 5:30 a.m.

The victim told police he was sleeping in his truck when he woke up to his trailer shaking and 12 men with four SUVs stealing approximately cargo.

When the victim confronted the thieves, police say he was pummeled by the group who also took his cell phone before fleeing in their cars.

Investigators say approximately 100 cases of snow crab were taken. It was Philadelphia's 53 cargo theft this year, according to data provided by police.