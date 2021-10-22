106-year-old Berks County woman credits Yuengling Lager for long life

As "America's Oldest Brewery," Yuengling knows a thing or two about how to stick around for a long time.

Just ask Margaret Dilullo, a 107-year-old Berks County woman who credits the drinking the brewery for her long life.

Perhaps the secrete elixir to agelessness is in the beer itself. Dilullo told the brewery that she drinks a lager a day to keep her young.

To help keep Dilullo on schedule, Yuengling gifted her a truckload of suds that she happily enjoyed with friends in a video posted to their Twitter page.

"Raising our Lagers to another 107 years, Margaret! Cheers!" the brewery tweeted.

