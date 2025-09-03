11-year-old boy critical after car crash in North Philly: police

An investigation is underway after police say a crash occurred in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

On Wednesday at around 4:15 p.m., Philly police say an auto collision occurred at the intersection of North Broad and Wallace streets.

According to the initial investigation, they say a 2021 white Hyundai Kona, operated by a 33-year-old man, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of North Broad Street when it disregarded a red traffic signal and struck a 2017 white Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Wallace Street.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

Medics transported the 33-year-old and a passenger from the Camry to Temple University Hospital.

The Camry passenger, a 39-year-old man, was placed in stable condition, while the 33-year-old driver of the Hyundai remains in critical condition.

The 37-year-old driver of the Camry declined medical treatment and accompanied medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital for his 11-year-old son, who was also a passenger in the vehicle.

Police say the child was admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is continuing its investigation into the incident.