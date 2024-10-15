12-foot skeleton festively decorated for every holiday popular attraction in Delco

He has become a Delco attraction, a 12-foot skeleton with quite a loyal following and even his own Instagram page.

"We were just throwing around different names and it just kind of came to us," Nicole Radolovic, of Springfield, stated.

Mr. Bonejangles, standing 12-feet on their Springfield lawn, amid a wide array of Halloween decorations, is sporting an Eagles outfit Tuesday.

"Oh, people love it. I’ve gotten so many different comments, direct messages," Nicole continued.

The Radolovic family, who love to decorate for the holidays, especially Halloween, actually put up Mr. Bonejangles in September of 2021, but last year, he took a terrible tumble during a storm. "He went down right before Halloween. We were so sad about it," Nicole remembered.

Apparently, all the folks who drive by their house on North Bishop Avenue were also sad when Mr. Bonejangles fell. That’s when the couple decided to bring him back, purchasing a new one in mid-September, to the delight of everyone.

Mr. Bonejangles now has his own Instagram and has an outfit for every occasion. Nicole makes a lot of the outfits since it’s hard to find a size 6 X-L.

"We did have him in a Phillies outfit. We thought that would last much longer for Red October, but we had to change him sooner than we wanted to," Nicole explained. "In summertime, we had him holding a surfboard. Last year, or year before, we had him up for back to school."

Mr. Bonejangles is a year-round attraction and changing those outfits is not easy with such a big guy.

"At first, it took a while to figure out how to take off the arms in a different shirt to go around his head. Takes his head off. Sometimes we have to take his torso completely off and his legs," Karlo Radolovic said.

The couple say they are getting better and faster at it.

"Whether its tape or fishing line, we use whatever we can to fasten his outfits as best we can," Karlo said.

"This is a whole extravaganza," FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney remarked.

"Yes, yes it is," Karlo replied.

Their two young daughters, 8-year-old Gia and 5-year-old Aria are into it as well. Gia said, "I like seeing everybody smile."

Aria said, "I like seeing him in different outfits."

"What’s your favorite?" Timmeney asked.

"Eminem," she answered.

Karlo added, "I had a lady stop and give me $20 for his next outfit, which was bit odd, but, hey, they enjoy it. That’s why we do it."