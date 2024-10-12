12-foot skeleton mascot stolen from front lawn of intellectual disabilities organization

Halloween won’t be the same for a group with intellectual disabilities after some ghoulish fiends stole a special mascot in Northeast Philadelphia.

Skelly, a 12-foot skeleton, was abducted at 4 a.m. Sunday by some guys who showed up in a van and carted him away.

SPIN serves adults from 18 to 60 and they held a special fundraiser to come up with the $400 to buy him.

The creeps had to put real muscle into stealing Skelly right off the front lawn. Laura Silby, with SPIN, explained, "He was tethered. We also had weights on him and a chain wrapped around the flagpole, so it had to be difficult. They had to cut a lot of things. All that was left was tethers, broken chains and sad faces."

"Oh, we would love to see Skelley! No questions asked, just bring him back to our lawn and we’ll be happy to have him," Andrea Consigny, also with SPIN, stated.

The organization knows that getting Skelley back is a long shot. Anyone who would like to contribute to help SPIN get a new Skelley can contact them on their website, here, or reach out through their Facebook page, here.