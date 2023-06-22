12-year-old among 3 shot and killed in East Germantown: officials

article

East Germantown was the scene of a triple shooting that killed two adults and a 12-year-old.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue, in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, around 2:15, officials said.

The three fatally shot were all taken to Einstein Medical Center by police.

Police stated the adults were 47 and 30-years of age.

According to officials, at least 12 rifle rounds were found all over the block. The two adults were shot near the beginning of the block, while the child was able to run towards home.

The fatal shooting comes on the heels of the statistic that Philadelphia has surpassed 200 homicides before July for the third year in a row. It's the second triple shooting of the day. Just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, a 68-year-old woman was shot and killed, while two others were injured in Tioga.

