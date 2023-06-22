Police: Triple shooting in Tioga leaves 68-year-old woman dead, 2 others hurt

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that erupted on the streets of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting took place in the area of N 21st Street and Venango Street in the Tioga Section of the city just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say three people were shot, including a 68-year-old woman who was shot in the left side of her neck, a 40-year-old man shot in the chin and a 37-year-old man shot in the left hand.

Police say all three victims were dropped off at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

The 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 40-year-old man was placed in critical condition and the 37-year-old man was listed in stable condition, officials say.

The car that dropped off the victims is being held at the hospital as the investigation continues, according to police.

Investigators say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made at this time.