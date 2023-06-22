Man, 31, dies hours after being shot on Southwest Philadelphia street where he lived: police

article

An investigation is underway with homicide detectives after a man was fatally shot on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Authorities say the shooting took place on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue just after 8 p.m.

According to officials, 31-year-old Hakeem Sehneah was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say officers transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m.

Officials say Sehneah lived on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue where the shooting erupted.

Detectives say the investigation is active and ongoing.