Man, 31, dies hours after being shot on Southwest Philadelphia street where he lived: police

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway with homicide detectives after a man was fatally shot on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. 

Authorities say the shooting took place on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue just after 8 p.m. 

According to officials, 31-year-old Hakeem Sehneah was found with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say officers transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m. 

Officials say Sehneah lived on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue where the shooting erupted. 

Detectives say the investigation is active and ongoing. 