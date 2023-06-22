Police: Driver sought in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run arrested on suspected DUI in Bucks County

article

A driver involved in a deadly collision with a motorcyclist in Philadelphia was arrested miles away in a different part of the state on suspicions of driving under the influence, police say.

According to officials with the Philadelphia Police Department, the deadly crash took place on Wednesday shortly after 5:15 p.m. in the area of Luzerne and Claridge Streets in the Juniata Park section of the city.

Authorities say a 2007 Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Luzerne Street heading toward Claridge Street when a 2012 Chrysler 200 turned right at the stop sign on Claridge Street.

Officials say the motorcycle collided with the Chrysler, causing the motorcyclist to lose control and fall off.

The driver of the Chrysler fled the scene of the crash, police say.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported the motorcyclist, identified as a 55-year-old man, to Temple University Hospital, where he died at 7 p.m., according to law enforcement authorities.

Authorities say police in Hilltown Township later stopped the driver of the Chrysler in a DUI investigation and placed the 26-year-old driver into custody.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating.