12-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl in stable condition after shooting in Wilmington, police say
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police say a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Wilmington, Delaware.
It happened on the 2900 block of North Madison Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
This incident remains under investigation. No word on arrests at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement