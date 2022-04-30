13-year-old boy critically injured in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition.

Officials say police responded to the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street Saturday night, about 7:15, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Advertisement

Police say a firearm was located at the scene, but no arrest have been made.