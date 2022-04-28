Man stable after he was shot in head, arms, leg in Crescentville, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot multiple times in Crescentville Wednesday night.
Philadelphia police responded to a call for a gunshot victim on the 6100 block of Oxford Avenue around 11:19 p.m.
The 26-year-old was shot in the forehead, both arms, leg and hand, according to police. He is said to be in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, but an investigation is underway.