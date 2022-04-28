Man stable after he was shot in head, arms, leg in Crescentville, police say

article

A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot multiple times in Crescentville Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police responded to a call for a gunshot victim on the 6100 block of Oxford Avenue around 11:19 p.m.

The 26-year-old was shot in the forehead, both arms, leg and hand, according to police. He is said to be in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Advertisement

No arrests have been made, but an investigation is underway.