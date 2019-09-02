13-year-old boy praised for returning lost wallet

A 13-year-old boy brought a wallet to the Brigantine Police Department that he found. The wallet contained cash and other personal belongings and was later turned over to its rightful owner, who was grateful to the boy, so she rewarded him.

Jalil Naji,13, of Brigantine, is ending the summer on a high note basking in some newfound social media fame while $50 richer in Wawa gift cards. It's a reward for simply, yet admirably, doing the right thing.

A couple of weeks ago, Jalil says he found a wallet on the ground while riding his bike to Wawa —he needed a phone charger—he rerouted to the police department. Jalil handed the wallet packed with cash and cards to detectives.

On Monday, officers with the Brigantine Police Department surprised the Jalil at his home with a gift from the owner of the wallet.

"You’re an outstanding young man and I wish you all the best - Kelly," it read.

It sweet note of appreciation with a $25 dollar gift card to Wawa. The Police Benevolent Association, who was highly impressed by this young man, threw in another $25.

"For us to have the opportunity to reward him for doing something positive, we gotta capitalize on that opportunity," Brigantine Police Department officer Corey Sprague said.

His mom is bursting with pride.

"I always try to teach them to treat people the way u want to be treated. Very fortunate and thankful that he was listening and doing everything I tell him to do," his mom, Jasmine Naji, said.

Jalil’s teachers among the many people publicly praising the eighth-grader on Facebook for a job well done.