13-year-old girl charged as adult in Pennsylvania homicide

A 13-year-old girl could spend time behind bars after a woman was killed in Wilkes-Barre last week.

The 44-year-old victim was found suffering from wounds to her torso and head on South Sherman Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, but her cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was arrested and charged as an adult with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in connection to her death.

A second victim was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims and suspect, as well as any potential connection between them.