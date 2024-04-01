SEPTA stabbing: Suspect sought after man fatally stabbed on Somerset Station platform

article

SEPTA Transit Police are working to identify and located a suspect in a deadly stabbing that happened at one of their stations Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on the westbound platform of Somerset Station on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line.

SEPTA Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators released surveillance photos of a man they have identified as the suspect.

The incident and ensuing police activity at the station prompted trains heading westbound to bypass the station for a portion of the morning.