SEPTA stabbing: Suspect sought after man fatally stabbed on Somerset Station platform

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA Transit Police are working to identify and located a suspect in a deadly stabbing that happened at one of their stations Monday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on the westbound platform of Somerset Station on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line.
SEPTA Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators released surveillance photos of a man they have identified as the suspect.
The incident and ensuing police activity at the station prompted trains heading westbound to bypass the station for a portion of the morning.