Good Samaritan stabbed at 8th & Market Street Station after intervening in fight: officials

A man is suffering from multiple stab wounds after officials say he came in between a fight in Philadelphia Monday.

Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and Philadelphia Police Department officers responded to the concourse level at 8th & Market Street Station Monday at around 5:50 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was a Good Samaritan who intervened in a physical altercation between a man and woman.

They say the man fled the scene and the woman, who sustained a punch to the face, was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to call DRPA Police at (856) 968-3301.