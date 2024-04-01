Woman, 75, charged for stabbing death of 81-year-old man in New Jersey home

An elderly man was stabbed to death over the weekend, according to officials, who have charged a woman with his murder.

Gary Johnson, 81, was found with multiple stab wounds to his head and body inside a home on Lewis Drive in Mays Landing on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead on scene, and his body was transported to the medical examiner's office.

Johnson's cause and manner of death were determined to be blunt force trauma from stab wounds, according to officials.

Eileen Bright, 75, was charged with murder in connection to his death. She is being lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending her first court appearance.

Officials have yet to release a motive, or state if they knew each other.

An investigation is underway.