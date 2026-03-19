14 schools compete in first Winter Classic Drumline in Frankford

The Brief Student drumlines from 14 schools and groups competed in the first Winter Classic Drumline Competition in Frankford on Friday. The event took place at Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences and was won by Global Leadership Academy West. Organizers and participants say the competition helps build discipline, teamwork and confidence in young musicians.



Student musicians from across the city gathered in Frankford on Friday for the inaugural Winter Classic Drumline competition, bringing rhythm, precision and performance to the stage at Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences.

A new showcase for young drummers in Philadelphia

What we know:

The Winter Classic Drumline competition featured 14 teams from schools and groups throughout Philadelphia, filling the air with the sounds of snares, tenors and bass drums. The event was held at Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences.

Competition producer Jesse Mell of MadBeatz Philly said, "It gives them something to focus on while they are trying to get on the right track to whatever they want to do in life. If they are drumming a couple hours a day it’s going to be hard for them to get in trouble," said Mell.

The competition was about more than just music, with months of discipline, teamwork and practice required from each group.

Dan Schack, a judge at the event, said, "It’s one thing to become a great player and kind of stand still and sit at a drum set and play. Then you add the additional layer of having choreographed steps, and movement and visuals," said Schack.

The traditions of drumline performances are rooted in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, known for their precision and engagement. For many students, this was their first experience playing an instrument.

Students and families share their experiences

What they're saying:

A 5th grade student said, "I’m stage fright so I can come out of my shell and still good. I think you are going to do well. Thank you."

A 6th grade student said, "It’s been fun. I’ve been a part of this for 2 years. I like competitive stuff. And and I like the challenge."

Jessica Blair, whose son recently joined, said, "He actually just started a few months ago. He was very shy. This really helped him open up. And he’s doing really good at it," said Blair.

The inaugural competition was won by Global Leadership Academy West, but organizers emphasized that all participants are winners for stepping onto the stage.

Kion Lewis of Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences said, "It’s really a character builder, it’s really pushes teamwork, accountability, responsibility and dependability and those are traits we are teaching our kids here," said Lewis.

For many families and students, the event was a chance to celebrate growth, confidence and the power of music to bring people together.

What we don't know:

Details about future competitions or plans for expanding the event have not been announced.