14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking.
According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an attempted carjacking.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say
- Religious leaders in Delaware denounce Tyre Nichols killing, call for police reforms
- Ex-correctional officer indicted after K9 left in hot car for hours dies, Delaware officials say
Authorities say police later located the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, who fled the scene but was located nearby.
He was taken into custody and police recovered a pellet gun from the scene, officials say.
The teen is facing robbery, assault and resisting arrest charges.