14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say

article

Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking.

According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an attempted carjacking.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say police later located the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, who fled the scene but was located nearby.

He was taken into custody and police recovered a pellet gun from the scene, officials say.

The teen is facing robbery, assault and resisting arrest charges.