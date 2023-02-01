Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking. 

According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m. 

Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an attempted carjacking. 

Authorities say police later located the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, who fled the scene but was located nearby. 

He was taken into custody and police recovered a pellet gun from the scene, officials say. 

The teen is facing robbery, assault and resisting arrest charges. 