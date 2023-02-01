Expand / Collapse search

Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Delaware
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. 

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. 

Police say officers responded to the Hitchens Farm community and learned a gray Subaru struck a 69-year-old man who was walking along Verbana Drive. 

Investigators say after striking the pedestrian, the car continues and then crashed into a tree. 

Authorities say the 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Subaru, later identified as a 31-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, according to officials. 

The investigation is ongoing and active, police say. 