14-year-old boy in stable condition after shooting North Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy wounded in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2000 block of North 7th Street around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the teen was shot in the head, heel and calf. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say a BB gun was recovered from the victim. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter