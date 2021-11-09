14-year-old boy in stable condition after shooting North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy wounded in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2000 block of North 7th Street around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the teen was shot in the head, heel and calf. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Police say a BB gun was recovered from the victim. So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
