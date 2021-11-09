Video shows suspect fatally shooting woman, 28, in Kensington, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify and locate a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Kensington Sunday afternoon. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

The incident happened on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m. on the 800 block of E. Willard Street.

Surveillance video shows a man standing on a street corner for several minutes before pulling up his mask, and hiding behind a corner with a gun in hand. Cameras then show the victim approaching, and the suspect emerging from behind the wall with a gun pointed at her head.

Police say the victim, 28-year-old Shamecca Franklin, was shot multiple times in the head and body, killing her.

The suspect is described as a male in his early-to-mid 20's and he was seen wearing a reddish/rust-colored puffy jacket. Underneath the jacket, he was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with white markings or writing on the top of the hood. He was also wearing loose black pants, black shoes, and a black knit hat.

The suspect was wearing a face covering that he pulled up just before the shooting..

He was last seen fleeing the scene westbound from the intersection into the 700 block of E. Willard Street.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.

