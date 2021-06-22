14-year-old boy shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

article

A 14-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in Wilmington.

According to officials, the shooting happened Tuesday, around 6 p.m., on the 500 block of West 35th Street.

Responding officers found the 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Detective Steven Bender at 302-576-3621.

Tips can also be submitted through the Delaware Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

