14-year-old girl missing in Willingboro as urgent search continues
WILLINGBORO, N.J. - Police are asking for the public's help to find a girl who went missing in Burlington County this week.
What we know:
Nedgine Derilus, 14, was last seen in the area of Twin Hills Park in Willingboro around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A search using boats and drones is underway Wednesday after a helicopter with thermal imaging was deployed after dark on Tuesday.
Police say the teen girl is endangered, and has yet to be found.
What you can do:
The Willingboro Police Department is asking anyone with information about Nedgine's whereabouts to contact them.
She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants, a dark gray "Essentials" hooded sweatshirt and a black book bag.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Willingboro Police Department.