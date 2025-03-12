14-year-old girl missing in Willingboro as urgent search continues

article

The Brief A 14-year-old girl is missing in Willingboro, New Jersey. Police say she was last seen Tuesday morning. A search is still underway as police ask for the public's help.



Police are asking for the public's help to find a girl who went missing in Burlington County this week.

What we know:

Nedgine Derilus, 14, was last seen in the area of Twin Hills Park in Willingboro around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A search using boats and drones is underway Wednesday after a helicopter with thermal imaging was deployed after dark on Tuesday.

Police say the teen girl is endangered, and has yet to be found.

What you can do:

The Willingboro Police Department is asking anyone with information about Nedgine's whereabouts to contact them.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants, a dark gray "Essentials" hooded sweatshirt and a black book bag.