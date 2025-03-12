Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old girl missing in Willingboro as urgent search continues

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 12, 2025 12:02pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 14-year-old girl is missing in Willingboro, New Jersey.
    • Police say she was last seen Tuesday morning.
    • A search is still underway as police ask for the public's help.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. - Police are asking for the public's help to find a girl who went missing in Burlington County this week.

What we know:

Nedgine Derilus, 14, was last seen in the area of Twin Hills Park in Willingboro around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A search using boats and drones is underway Wednesday after a helicopter with thermal imaging was deployed after dark on Tuesday.

Police say the teen girl is endangered, and has yet to be found.

What you can do:

The Willingboro Police Department is asking anyone with information about Nedgine's whereabouts to contact them. 

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants, a dark gray "Essentials" hooded sweatshirt and a black book bag. 

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Willingboro Police Department.

