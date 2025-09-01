14-year-old grazed in face during drive-by shooting in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was grazed in the face during a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia overnight Sunday. Police believe the teen was walking with at least three others when a shooter opened fire from inside a passing car. No arrests have been reported.



Police say a 14-year-old suffered a graze wound to the face when someone in a passing car opened fire on the young victim as he was walking with his friends.

What we know:

Investigators say drive-by shooting happened as the 14-year-old was walking with his friends on the 5600 block of Summerdale Avenue on Sunday night.

It's believed that a light-colored sedan approached the group and someone in the rear passenger's side opened fire, grazing the teen in the face.

The teen was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital and was placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported by police, and no description of the suspect's vehicle was provided.