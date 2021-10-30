14-year-old shot and killed in Camden, police say

article

Police in Camden are searching for a gunman after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed late Friday night.

Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Saturday announced the fatal shooting that happened on the 2000 block of Berwick Street just before 11 p.m.

Investigators say the teen was rushed to Cooper Medical Center where he died a short time later.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Camden County Prosecutors Office's Homicide Unit. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

